Horacio Duarte leaves ANAM, created in 2021

Horacio Duarte resigned as head of Mexico‘s National Customs Agency (ANAM).

The General Customs Administration (AGA), a dependency of SAT, was until 2021 the entity in charge of, among other things, facilitating and controlling the entry (and exit) of goods into (from) the national territory, and applying the customs and tax provisions that regulate such entry (or exit).

Only in 2021 was the National Customs Agency of Mexico (ANAM) created, which replaced the AGA.

Duarte will participate in MORENA’s campaign in the elections of the State of Mexico in 2023, in which, among other positions, the governor will be elected.

Like its predecessor, ANAM is in charge of the direction, organization and operation of customs and inspection services, to apply and ensure compliance with the legal norms that regulate the entry (and exit) of goods into (from) the national territory, as well as to collect tariffs and other duties related to foreign trade operations.

The Ministry of Economy also has an impact on the entry (and exit) of goods into (from) Mexican territory, as it establishes measures to regulate or restrict the import (or export) of goods, as well as the circulation or transit of foreign goods through Mexican territory.

Likewise, several authorities participate in this process, such as the Ministries of Health (SSA), National Defense (SEDENA), Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT) and Agriculture and Rural Development (SADER), since they are in charge of granting permits, licenses, authorizations or certificates to import (or export).

ANAM

As a result of the aforementioned changes, since 2022 customs clearance for the import (and export) of goods is carried out before ANAM.

This entity is specifically responsible for checking the data contained in the pedimentos, declarations or manifestations, including verification of origin, as well as collecting taxes and customs clearance fees, and verifying compliance with non-tariff regulations and restrictions (RRNA).

ANAM is also responsible for seizing or retaining goods for which there is no proof of their legal stay in the country, and for taking custody of them as a depository.