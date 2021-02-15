Honeywell International forecasts capital expenditures of $ 1 Billion

Honeywell International reported that it expects capital expenditures of $ 1 billion in 2021.

Therefore, if so, the company would maintain an upward trend in this indicator.

In 2018, Honeywell International invested 828 million dollars, while in 2019 its investments totaled 839 million dollars.

In summary, the company operates mainly in four business areas: aerospace, construction technologies, materials and performance technologies, and safety and productivity solutions.

Competence

Some of Honeywell International’s key competitors include, but are not limited to:

Aerospace: Garmin, Raytheon Technologies, Safran and Thales.

Honeywell Building Technologies: Carrier Global, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric and Siemens.

Performance materials and technologies: ABB , Albemarle, Arkema, BASF, Dupont, Emerson Electric, Exterran, Grace and Yokogawa.

Safety and productivity solutions: 3M, Kion Group, MSA Safety Incorporated, TE Connectivity and Zebra Technologies.

Honeywell International

The company posted net sales of $ 32.637 million in 2020, a decrease of 11.1% year-on-year.

Regarding its capital expenditures, these were made up of the following:

Aerospace: $ 248 million.

Honeywell International Building Technologies: $ 66 million.

Performance Materials and Technologies: $ 252 million

Security and productivity solutions: $ 288 million.

Corporate: $ 52 million.

Aerospace

In this business, the company is a leading global provider of aircraft products, software and services that sells to OEMs and other customers in a variety of end markets including: air transportation, regional, commercial and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, and defense and space contractors.

Honeywell International’s aerospace products and services include auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, environmental control systems, integrated avionics, wireless connectivity services, electrical power systems, engine controls, flight safety and communications.

They also include: navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, technical and management services, advanced systems and instruments, space and satellite components, aircraft wheels and brakes, repair and overhaul services. and thermal systems.

Honeywell International also provides parts, repair, overhaul and maintenance services (primarily to aircraft operators) for the aftermarket.

Consolidated Financial Results

