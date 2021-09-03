High Level Economic Dialogue between Mexico and the US is scheduled for September 9

Mexico and the United States scheduled the next meeting of the High Level Economic Dialogue for September 9.

Under the DEAN, the two governments engaged in a wide range of economic and trade issues, including energy, modern borders, workforce development, entrepreneurship and innovation, regulatory cooperation, and regional and global leadership. .

The Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard; the Secretary of Economy, Tatiana Clouthier; and the Undersecretary of Finance and Public Credit, Gabriel Yorio, will participate in the relaunch of the High Level Economic Dialogue (DEAN) between Mexico and the United States on September 9 in Washington, D.C.

The last meeting of the DEAN was held in Washington in July 2016, with the presence of those then present from the United States, Barack Obama, and Mexico, Enrique Peña Nieto, and in which strategic economic and commercial priorities of both were addressed. countries.

Then, at the beginning of 2019, Mexico proposed to the United States a mechanism for Strategic Economic Dialogue, following the suspension of the High-Level Economic Dialogue between the two countries (DEAN) since 2016.

The initiative was raised by Graciela Márquez, Secretary of the Economy, to Wilbur Ross, Secretary of Commerce of the United States, during the U.S.-Mexico CEO Dialogue in Mérida, Yucatán.

High Level Economic Dialogue

Now DEAN discussions will focus on four pillars:

Rebuild together.

Promote economic, social and sustainable development in southern Mexico and Central America.

Securing the tools for future prosperity.

Invest in “our town”.

Among the achievements of DEAN is the modernization of the shared border with an infrastructure such as Cross Border Xpress, a pedestrian walkway that connects San Diego and the Tijuana airport; the Brownsville Matamoros West Rail Bypass; the Tornillo-Guadalupe International Bridge, and the West Pedestrian Facility at the San Ysidro-El Chaparral Port of Entry.