Herminio Blanco Rebollo, leader of IQOM

Herminio Blanco Rebollo has served as President of IQOM since 2005.

IQOM offers business solutions in international trade, investment and regulatory affairs.

In January 2019, Blanco Rebollo and his partners established IQOM Strategic Advisors in Washington D.C. to represent the interests of the Mexican private sector in the United States and provide strategic intelligence, analysis, and lobbying in the United States Congress and the federal government.

Since January 2017, IQOM has been the main advisor to the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), the coordinating organization of the Mexican private sector, in the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

Blanco Rebollo has been a member of the CYDSA board of directors since 2004 and Fibra Uno since 2011, and is president of Arcelor-Mittal México.

He, too, has been a member of the Trilateral Commission since 2001 and of Science and Technology in the Society in Kyoto, Japan.

Blanco Mendoza served as Secretary of Commerce and Industry of Mexico (today Secretary of Economy), Undersecretary of International Trade and Negotiations and Chief Negotiator of NAFTA, predecessor of the Agreement between Mexico, the United States and Canada (USMCA).

Herminio Blanco Rebollo

He was also responsible for the negotiation of the Free Trade Agreement between the European Union and Mexico (TLCUEM), with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA, made up of Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Finland), with several Latin American countries and with Israel and launched the process that led to the negotiation of the Free Trade Agreement with Japan.

Herminio Blanco Rebollo has a B.A. in Economics from the Instituto Tecnológico de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Chicago and Doctor Honoris Causa from Rikkyo University in Japan.

Blanco Rebollo’s extensive experience and track record in foreign trade and finance, along with his academic and consulting skills, qualify him to serve on the Board of the Latin American Bank for Foreign Trade since 2004, as qualified by this same bank.

Ultimately, Blanco Rebollo was appointed as a candidate for Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), a position also sought by fellow Mexicans Jesús Seade Kuri and Carlos Salinas de Gortari. All three failed in the attempt.