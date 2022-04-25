Henkel build new plants in Mexico and Korea

Henkel, a German chemical and consumer goods company, is building two new manufacturing plants, one in Mexico and one in South Korea.

Its sales in fiscal year 2021 amounted to 20,029 million euros. This corresponds to organic sales growth of 7.8% compared to 2020.

Currently, the company is in the process of building a new plant for electronic solutions in South Korea and a factory in Mexico for hot-melt adhesives for the Packaging & Consumer Goods business area.

Both facilities are scheduled to begin production in 2022.

In North America, Henkel is investing in a new type of acrylate technology for the Packaging and Consumer Goods business and producing sealing compounds close to its customers for the Craftsmen, Construction and Professionals business.

In addition, its factories in China and India expanded their established multi-technology structures to include additional technologies.

Trending Mexico and US facilitate trade in medical devices

The company is also establishing manufacturing capabilities to follow structural changes in the automotive industry, offering innovative solutions to electric mobility problems.

Henkel

In 2021, the company manufactured products at 174 sites in 56 countries. Its largest production facilities are located in Bowling Green, USA, and in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Henkel manufactures laundry detergents and household cleaning products in Bowling Green.

In Düsseldorf, it not only produces laundry detergents and household cleaners, but also consumer and craft adhesives and products for its industrial customers.

In 2021, the Covid-19 pandemic once again posed particular challenges for production and logistics structures.

Thanks to a very robust supply chain structure, Henkel’s global production network did not suffer from any major long-term adverse effects despite high levels of pressure.

In 2021, the company further aligned the global production network of its Adhesive Technologies business unit with the changing requirements of the markets.

Its current 131 production sites around the world use state-of-the-art manufacturing technologies to ensure quality and cost benefits in production and to meet the requirements of its customers.

Comparte esto: Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

Telegram

WhatsApp



Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...