Héctor Rangel Domene, from ABM and CCE to Fresnillo plc

Héctor Rangel Domene was proposed as an independent non-executive director of the company Fresnillo plc.

The vote on whether he will occupy that position will be at the annual general meeting of 2021, which will be held on June 24, 2021.

Today, Rangel Domene is the president of BCP Securities México, a joint venture with BCP Securities LLC, a US investment bank specialized in emerging markets.

Before occupying this position, he was General Director of Nacional Financiera (Nafin) and Banco Nacional de Comercio Exterior (Bancomext) and a member of the Mexican cabinet during the presidency of Felipe Calderón.

Rangel Domene is an industrial engineer from Purdue University and has an MBA from Stanford University.

In addition, he has extensive experience in corporate and investment banking, having held various executive positions at Grupo Financiero Bancomer from 1991 to 2008, including the position of Chairman of the Board.

Rangel Domene was also president of the Association of Banks of Mexico (ABM) and president of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE).

He served on the Board of Fresnillo plc as an independent non-executive director from April 2008 to January 2009.

Fresnillo plc

Currently, he is a member of the board of directors of Canadian Utilities Limited (an ATCO company), Luma Energy LLC and Polyforum Cultural Siqueiros, as well as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Franz Mayer Museum.

He is an independent non-executive director of Grupo Nacional Provincial, S.A.B. and Profuturo Afore, S.A. de C.V., which are BAL Group companies.

He is not involved in executive functions at either of those companies and has a similar obligation to be independent for those two companies as he does for Fresnillo.

The Board of Directors does not consider that Rangel Domene’s position as an independent non-executive director of Fresnillo plc is adversely affected by these two appointments.

