HBO Max offers two subscription plans in AL

WarnerMedia announced that HBO Max will offer two subscription plans in 39 Latin American and Caribbean territories starting June 29.

Above all, HBO Max will offer iconic content and exclusive premieres from brands like HBO, Warner Bros., Max Originals, DC and Cartoon Network for the whole family.

Their subscription plans also include Warner Bros. movies, at no additional cost, just 35 days after their theatrical release in Latin America.

Another relevant aspect in its subscription plans are the UEFA Champions League matches, which it will broadcast live in Brazil and Mexico.

HBO Max will give a free seven-day trial period and an option to try out a limited selection of TV episodes at no cost.

Subscription plans will be available on HBOMax.com, digital stores and through distribution partners in the region

Its programming will also be accessible on compatible smartphones, tablets, smart TVs and streaming devices, depending on the plan.

The territories are: Anguilla, Antigua, Argentina, Aruba, BVI, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana. , Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Montserrat, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, Uruguay and Venezuela.

Subscription plans

The platform will offer Warner Bros movies at no additional cost just 35 days after their release in theaters in Latin America, with titles such as Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical IN THE HEIGHTS, SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY starring LeBron James, THE SUICIDE SQUAD, directed by James Gunn and starring Margot Robbie and John Cena, and DUNE starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya and directed by Denis Villeneuve, among many other films.

Additionally, recent releases such as TOM & JERRY, MORTAL KOMBAT, award-winning JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH, and GODZILLA VS. KONG will be available on HBO Max in 2021.

HBO Max will also host franchises such as HARRY POTTER and the complete trilogies of THE LORD OF THE RINGS and THE MATRIX, as well as movie classics such as THE WIZARD OF OZ, CASABLANCA and SINGIN ’IN THE RAIN. He will also bring the DC universe closer to his fans with titles such as JUSTICE LEAGUE by ZACK SNYDER, WONDER WOMAN 1984, JOKER, SUPERMAN & LOIS and DOOM PATROL, among others.

HBO Max will feature exclusively iconic television titles such as FRIENDS, THE BIG BANG THEORY and the HBO original series THE SOPRANOS, GAME OF THRONES and SEX AND THE CITY.

Related companies

The platform will also be available through partners such as AT&T Mexico, a leading mobile operator in Mexico, and regional partners such as DIRECTV Latin America, SKY Brasil and DIRECTV GO, and América Móvil that will offer HBO Max to their subscribers.

Those users who have an existing HBO linear subscription through participating distribution partners such as Claro Video (Mexico), Claro (Brazil), Claro (Latam), Oi (Brazil), Tim (Brazil), Total Play (Mexico), VIVO (Brazil), VTR (Chile), you will have access to HBO Max at no additional cost.

The two subscription plans: standard and mobile starting at US $ 3 per month; prices by plan and country can be found at HBOMax.com

