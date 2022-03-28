Guess expands e-commerce in 3 continents

As of January 29, 2022, the Guess clothing company operates e-commerce on retail websites in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

Thus, Guess has electronic commerce available for 55 countries and in 12 languages ​​around the world.

The company‘s websites act as virtual storefronts selling its products and promoting its brands.

Designed as shopping malls for customers, these sites showcase the company’s products in an easy-to-navigate format, allowing customers to view and purchase its clothing and accessory collections.

Overall, these online stores have not only expanded their direct-to-consumer distribution channel, but also improved customer relationships and are fun and entertaining alternative shopping environments.

As part of its omnichannel initiative, e-commerce orders in certain regions can be fulfilled from its distribution centers, or from its retail stores, or both.

In particular, the Americas retail segment also includes its directly operated retail and other market websites in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

These websites also provide fashion information and a mechanism for customer feedback, while promoting customer loyalty and enhancing brand identity through interactive online content and smartphone applications.

Guess

The US and Canadian online sites are fully integrated with its customer relationship management (CRM) system and loyalty programs.

Omnichannel initiatives it has already implemented in these two countries include “buy online, pick up in store” or “buy online, return in store” and “order in store,” as well as mobile- and phone-optimized commerce sites. smart.

In the United States and Canada, e-commerce orders can be fulfilled from Guess distribution centers, or from Guess retail stores, or both.

On the other hand, the Europe segment also includes its retail websites and other directly operated markets.

The company designs, markets, distributes and licenses one of the world’s leading lifestyle collections of contemporary men’s, women’s and children’s clothing and accessories that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibility.

The lines include complete collections of clothing, including jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, sportswear, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear and intimate apparel.

In addition, it selectively licenses to design, manufacture and distribute a wide range of products that complement its apparel lines, including eyewear, watches, handbags, footwear, children’s and baby clothing, outerwear, fragrances, jewelry and other fashion accessories.

