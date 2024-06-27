Guatemala is the largest exporter of melons to the United States

Guatemala remained the largest exporter of melons to the United States in 2023, with a record 280 million dollars.

With this, its share of total US imports of the fruit grew from 52.8% in 2022 to 54.7% in 2023.

Guatemala’s previous highest share was in 2016 and 2022, with 52.8%, according to data from the US Department of Commerce.

Largest exporter of melons

Melon consumption is popular for the following reasons, in part:

It is a sweet-tasting and refreshing fruit.

It has nutritional benefits and is a good source of vitamin C and A, as well as potassium.

It is consumed in various forms: in desserts, as cut fruit, in fruit salads or as juice and smoothies.

It is valued for its high water content.

US imports of fresh melons from around the world grew 7% in 2021 and 8% in 2022 and then hit a record by increasing 37% in 2023, to $512 million.

Previously, hit by the Covid 19 pandemic, these foreign purchases fell at a year-on-year rate of 17 per cent.

Competition

These countries were the main foreign suppliers of melons to the US market in 2023:

Guatemala: $280 million (+42 percent).

Mexico : $117 million (+37 percent).

Honduras : 100 million (+33 percent).

Costa Rica: 11 million (-12 percent).

History

The history of the melon in America begins with the European colonisation. It was brought by the Spanish and Portuguese in the 15th and 16th centuries.

It was first cultivated in warm climates in Latin America. Over time, it spread throughout the continent, adapting to different climates and areas.

Latin America is now one of the leading regions in melon production. Mexico, Honduras, Costa Rica and Guatemala are among the largest producers. These countries ship large quantities of melon abroad, playing a crucial role in the world trade of this fruit.