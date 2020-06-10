Guacamole exports from Landec: from Guanajuato to the US and Canada

The American company Landec Corporation exports guacamole from Mexico to the United States and Canada.

Landec and its subsidiaries design, develop, manufacture and sell differentiated health and wellness products for the food and biomaterial markets.

The company’s guacamole and avocado products are exported under the Yucatan and Cabo Fresh brands.

Through its subsidiary, Yucatan Foods, Landec produces and packages primarily at its facilities in Guanajuato, Mexico, using ingredients sourced from third parties in the United States and Mexico.

Guacamole exports

Founded in 1991 and based in Los Angeles, California, Yucatan Foods sells guacamole and other avocado products primarily in the United States and Canada.

The Guanajuato production plant is located very close to where avocados are grown. Landec acquired Yucatan Foods to grow, strengthen and stabilize its position in the natural food market and improve the margins of Curation Foods, another of its subsidiaries, over time.

Upon its acquisition, Yucatan Foods became a wholly owned subsidiary of Curation Foods.

On December 1, 2018, Landec acquired all of the voting interests and substantially all of the assets of Yucatan Foods, a manufacturer and seller of avocado-based food products.

The total consideration paid to acquire Yucatan Foods was $ 75.0 million, consisting of $ 59.9 million in cash and 1 million 203,360 ordinary shares with a fair value of 15.1 million.

Health

Overall, there continues to be a dramatic shift in consumer behavior toward healthier eating habits and preventive wellness to improve quality of life.

In his Curation Foods, Inc. (formerly Celery, Inc.) business, Landec says he is committed to offering fresh and healthy products conveniently packaged for consumers.

While in its biomaterial business, Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. markets products that allow people to stay more active as they age.

Landec’s Curation Foods and Lifecore companies use chemical polymer technology, a key differentiating factor. Both companies focus on business-to-business sales, such as direct sales to retail supermarket chains and club stores for Curation Foods and directly to partners in the medical and pharmaceutical device markets for Lifecore.

Mexico is the world’s largest avocado exporter and a leader in guacamole production and exports.

