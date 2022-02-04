Grupo Viz wins National Export Award

Grupo Viz won the 2021 National Export Award from Mexico in the category of small, medium, and large exporting trading companies.

The company markets and exports beef, with external sales to 14 countries for more than 20,000 million pesos per year on average. Its main export is to the United States and it also makes foreign sales to countries in Asia and Africa.

SuKarne, one of its subsidiaries, has traceability systems that allow all its products to be tracked, from when the cattle are purchased until the product reaches the customer’s shelves.

This company also constantly invests in new technologies, which allow it to maintain the highest international food safety standards.

Thus, it has international certifications, traceability systems, technologies and processes that maintain food safety in all its products at all levels.

In addition to the fact that its SuKarne facilities are certified by international bodies, they continually undergo new certification processes to expand the company’s international reach.

According to the company itself, SuKarne is committed to providing high quality, exceptional tasting beef, pork and poultry in a timely manner, with the highest level of food safety.

Grupo Viz

This parent company is the most important producer of protein of animal origin in Mexico.

Grupo Viz is made up of four companies, “SuKarne”, “Renpro (Protein Yields)”, “Humibac (bio-organic products)” and “SuKuero”.

In addition to the fattening and slaughter of cattle and the use of all by-products, the group has innovated in the development of new products, packaging and marketing channels, achieving exponential growth in the last 20 years.

The Secretary of Economy, Tatiana Clouthier, and Fernando Ruiz Huarte, general director of the Mexican Business Council for Foreign Trade, Investment and Technology (Comce), presented the awards at the headquarters of the Ministry of Economy.