Grupo Traxión increases its 3PL logistics warehouse space by 25%

Grupo Traxión recorded a 25.3% year-on-year growth of its 3PL logistics warehouse space in the first quarter of 2021, to 532,389 square meters.

In general, the company provides the warehouse management service as part of its logistics solutions, in which it offers the management of warehouses and warehouses with modern systems.

At the same time, Grupo Traxión increased its average fleet 2.4%, to 8,431 power units.

Grupo Traxión is the leading transportation and logistics company in Mexico.

The company’s platform operates three business segments: cargo mobility, logistics and technology, and people mobility.

With seven brands, Grupo Traxión has a portfolio of more than 1,000 clients (a figure similar to that at the end of the first quarter of 2020), and more than 16,600 employees (about 1,400 more compared to a year ago).

Grupo Traxión

Among the services provided by the company are:

Dedicated load.

Consolidated cargo (LTL).

Border crossings.

Intermodal loading.

Refrigerated load.

Specialized transportation.

International cargo.

Petrochemical transportation.

Moving.

The company operates a platform of six brands: Transportadora EGOBA, Muebles y Mudanzas MYM, Grupo SID, Auto Express Frontera Norte, Autotransportes El Bisonte, and Redpack.

Likewise, the company provides logistics solutions throughout the entire supply chain through digital platforms and technological applications.

Among the services it offers are: integral 4PL logistics solutions, 3PL warehouse management, last mile services, parcel and courier services, and cargo brokerage, among others.

The cargo transportation and logistics services segment provides comprehensive cargo and logistics solutions throughout the production chain.

On the one hand, in the trucking and logistics segment, the company’s main competitors are: Grupo Alianza Trayecto (a business project between Grupo Transportes Monterrey and Grupo Transportes LarMex), Grupo TUM, Autotransporte de Carga Tresguerras, Transportes Castores, Fletes México, Transportes Marva and Transportes Monroy Schiavon.

In relation to its segment of school and personal transport, the company competes with Grupo Senda.

