Grupo Traxión equips its transport with anti-collision systems

Grupo Traxión is carrying out a program to increase the equipment of its transport units with anti-collision systems.

Through the trucking and logistics operating segments, and school and staff transportation services, the company provides ground trucking services in Mexico and internationally in a highly fragmented market.

Regarding its services for school and personnel transportation and tourism to companies and private schools, mainly under contracts for pre-established terms, Grupo Traxión operates a fleet of trucks and vans of 5,502 vehicles, with an average age of 4.2 years at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020.

Grupo Traxión provides the services of this segment through its subsidiary LIPU.

In 2019, the company worked towards a goal of “zero accidents” by implementing, among other actions, equipping its units in the school and personnel transportation segment with anti-collision systems.

These technologies help to reduce the frequency of traffic accidents and the severity of collisions, in the event of a mishap.

Grupo Traxión

At the end of 2019, more than 22% of the company’s fleet (1,186 units) were already equipped with these systems, which it plans to expand to the rest of its units, without specifying a target year.

Grupo Traxión also develops dashboards (or Safety Score) that allow it to monitor the alert status of its operators, improve their driving habits and prevent them from reaching a state of fatigue.

In addition, it develops mobile applications with which users and their families can monitor bus routes in real time and estimate the arrival time, as well as stay alert to deviations in the routes, which provides greater certainty and security to its customers. .

For the company, technology is a pillar in its business model and is an important part of the decision-making process.

In 2019, Grupo Traxión created a Technological Innovation Committee, which is in charge of analyzing world trends in the sector and looking for technological solutions applicable to the operation, which help it increase efficiency, generate savings, improve productivity and increase profitability. of the business.

