Grupo Simec’s 15 steel factories in the US, Mexico and Brazil

Grupo Simec operates 15 steel factories in the United States, Mexico and Brazil, with net sales of 35.9 billion pesos in 2020.

Namely, those facilities are state-of-the-art steel fabrication, processing and/or finishing facilities.

With this, the company has a combined annual crude steel installed production capacity of 4.8 million tons and a combined annual installed rolling capacity of 5.2 million tons.

Also, with this production base, the company has the flexibility to optimize its production and reduce production costs based on the relative prices of raw materials (for example, scrap for minimills and iron ore for blast furnaces).

Grupo Simec owns and operates:

A mini-mill in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico;

A mini-mill in Mexicali, Baja California Norte, Mexico;

Two mini mills in Apizaco, Tlaxcala, Mexico;

A cold finishing plant in Cholula, Puebla, Mexico;

Two mini-mills in San Luis Potosí, San Luis Potosí, Mexico;

A mini-mill in Canton, Ohio, an integrated facility in Lorain, Ohio, and value-added rolling and finishing facilities in Lorain and Massillon, Ohio; Lackawanna, New York and Solon, Ohio, all of which we own through its majority-owned subsidiary, Republic.

A mini-mill and rebar and wire rod rolling mill in Pindamonhangaba, São Paulo (Brazil), a mini-mill in Cariacica, Espirito Santo (Brazil), and we own and operate rolling and finishing facilities in Itauna, Minas Gerais (Brazil).

Financial results

The company registered in 2020 a gross profit of 6,700 million pesos and a net profit of 2,900 million pesos.

Likewise, last year, 15% of Grupo Simec’s consolidated sales were in its segment in the United States, 55% in its segment in Mexico and 30% in its segment in Brazil.

Business strategy

Overall, the company seeks to further consolidate its position as a leading producer, processor and distributor of SBQ steel in North America and structural steel in Mexico.

Grupo Simec also seeks to expand its presence in the steel industry by identifying and searching for growth opportunities and value improvement initiatives.

Comparte esto: Twitter

Facebook



Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...

Relacionado