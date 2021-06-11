Grupo Sanborns e-commerce reached 8% of its sales

Grupo Sanborns reported that its e-commerce segment reached 8% of its total sales in 2020.

During 2020, the sales of the commercial and consumer division of this company totaled 39,613 million pesos, a fall of 25.7% year-on-year.

Above all, the decline was due to extraordinary actions to address the health emergency caused by the Covid-19 virus.

For this reason, the prevention and mitigation measures to preserve the health of Grupo Sanbors’ customers, collaborators, suppliers and the general public involved the temporary closing of all 97 Sears and 2 Saks stores from March 31 to June 15, 2020. Fifth Avenue, 96 Sanborns stores and 22 Sanborns Café.

At the same time, the rest of the Sanborns stores continued to provide essential products and services in the pharmacy and telecommunications departments.

Most iShop stores remained open, as did Dax stores for being self-service, as well as digital stores and distribution centers.

Sanborns

Grupo Sanbors’ e-commerce reached maximum penetration of 85.7% in some formats during the third quarter of 2020 and stabilized at 8.0% of consolidated sales by the end of the year, being a growth of 4 times compared to the previous year.

Simultaneously, initiatives were carried out throughout the supply chain to increase the number of suppliers within the MarketPlace of both ClaroShop, Sears and Sanborns sites, improve customer service, service, promotions and reduce delivery times. .

Covid-19

Due to the uncertainty that prevailed, investments in the commercial segment were stopped and no dividend payment was scheduled for 2020.

Grupo Carso

During 2020, the consolidated sales of Grupo Carso, Grupo Sanborns parent company, totaled 94,684 million pesos, decreasing 7.6% during the year.

Operating income and EBITDA were 8,916 and 11,206 million pesos, a reduction of 22.2 and 22.6%, respectively.

Last year was marked by a global crisis caused by the pandemic.

Mobility restrictions to mitigate the spread of the virus, as well as the lack of forceful treatments to combat it, temporarily generated substantial closures in most of the world’s economies, particularly in the first half of the year, leading to a decline of 8.93% in global GDP. during the second quarter and 3.50% throughout 2020 even with unprecedented fiscal stimulus.

