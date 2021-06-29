Grupo Modelo will export glass bottles to Ecuador, Colombia and Peru

Grupo Modelo informed that it will export glass bottles to Ecuador, Colombia and Peru as a result of the expansion of a plant in Mexico.

The expansion of the factory entails an investment of 3,080 million pesos and will be located in Terra Blanca, Veracruz.

Cassiano De Stefano, president of Grupo Modelo; Tatiana Clothier, Secretary of the Economy, and Cuitlahuac García, Governor of Veracruz, made the announcement on Tuesday at the headquarters of the Ministry of Economy, in Mexico City.

The United States and Australia were the main destinations for Mexico’s beer exports in 2020.

Mexico sent this drink to the US market for a value of 4,088 million dollars.

Beer shipments to the Australian market totaled $ 62 million.

With this, its participation as a destination in the total exports of beer from Mexico were 87.3 and 1.5%, respectively.

Mexico sent beers to the entire world with a customs value of 4.685 million dollars last year, a contraction of 3.6%, at an annual rate.

Glass bottles

De Stefano highlighted that with the 3 billion pesos Grupo Modelo will build a new furnace with three production lines for glass bottles, in addition to modernizing another one it already has in its Tierra Blanca plant, Veracruz.

With this, he assured, the firm’s production in that plant will go from 3.5 million bottles to 5.5 million bottles per day.

Clothier stressed that the Isthmus of Tehuantepec will be completed by the end of 2021, which will allow better logistics for exports.

As part of the works, 309 kilometers of the railway that connects the ports of Coatzacoalcos and Salina Cruz will be restored, and container terminals will be put out to tender.

Other relevant destinations for Mexico’s beer exports were in the past year: Canada (58 million dollars), Chile (57 million), Guatemala (45 million), United Kingdom (43 million), China (36 million), Russia (23 million), South Africa (19 million) and Panama (19 million).

Comparte esto: Twitter

Facebook



Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...

Relacionado