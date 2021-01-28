Grupo México streamlines imports in Manzanillo

Grupo México reported this Thursday that it took actions to expedite the movement of cargo in imports that are made through the Port of Manzanillo, Mexico.

“Faced with the saturation crisis that has congested the operations of the Port of Manzanillo, in the state of Colima, and that obstructs the normal flow of motor carriers, the freight railroad has doubled its equipment in service in the area and has activated a second exit by train from that seaport to destinations in the Valley of Mexico, Guadalajara, Silao and Monterrey,” the company said in a statement.

Grupo Mexico

To help overcome this contingency, Grupo México Transportes reports that it has planned, starting this Thursday, two daily departures to speed up the movement of full import containers into the national territory, as well as the return of empty containers to the port. , with accessible rates for users and facilities in customs services and other requirements.

“The timely, efficient and competitive movement of supplies and essential goods for industrial, commercial and service activities in Mexico constitutes an essential requirement for the country’s speedy economic recovery,” the Company added.

