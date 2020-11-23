Grupo México dominates 2020 Silver Helmets awards

Grupo México was awarded three of the six Silver Helmets (“Cascos de Plata”) awards that were awarded in the 2020 edition and that recognize the mining units with the best safety indexes in Mexico.

According to the Mining Chamber of Mexico (Camimex), this award recognizes the daily work of companies and workers in favor of safety in the operation and allows to continue raising awareness about the philosophy of having a safe work environment.

The recognitions are awarded to companies in each of the following divisions: underground mining, open pit mining and plants.

For each division, prizes are awarded to categories of up to 500 employees and more than 500 employees.

Mining and Grupo México

The companies awarded for obtaining the best safety indexes on this occasion were:

Open pit mining with up to 500 workers: “La India”, Agnico Eagle México.

Open pit mining with more than 500 workers: “La Caridad”, Grupo México.

Underground Mining with up to 500 workers: “Cosalá”, Americas Gold & Silver.

Underground Mining with more than 500 workers: “Velardeña”, Industrias Peñoles.

Metallurgical plants with up to 500 workers: “SXDE Plant” Grupo México.

Metallurgical Plants with more than 500 workers: “Electrolytic Zinc Refinery”, Grupo México.

Awards

The “Silver Helmets” are recognitions of the daily work of companies and workers in favor of safety within a mining operation; It is the result of the enormous value of the culture of safety, teamwork and the high responsibility of ensuring all workers at all times based on good safety practices.

In 1984, the Board of Directors of the Mining Chamber of Mexico established the Annual Mining-Metallurgical Safety Awards.

The Mining Chamber of Mexico is the first of the industrial chambers established in the country, founded in 1906. It groups together the main mining groups in Mexico and represents the general interests of the country’s mining and metallurgical industry.

In Mexico, companies such as Goldcorp, Fresnillo PLC, Agnico Eagle and Alamos Gold stand out in the production of gold; while in silver, Fresnillo, Goldcorp and Coeur D’Alene stand out, and Grupo México, Cobre del Mayo and Capstone in copper.

The list of large Mexican-owned mining companies includes Peñoles, Minera Frisco, Grupo México, Peña Colorada and Mexicana de Cobre.

