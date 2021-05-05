Grupo Herdez invests in the production of tomato puree and sauces

Grupo Herdez made investments in shares of associated companies, real estate, machinery and equipment for 12,054 million pesos in 2020, a year-on-year decrease of 5.3 percent.

More recently, in the first quarter of 2021, the company made a net investment in assets of 129 million pesos, mainly assigned to an increase in the capacity to capture vegetables and expansion of production lines for tomato puree and sauces.

Fundamentally, Grupo Herdez is a leader in the processed food sector, especially in the cafeteria segment and one of the main participants in the ice cream category in Mexico, as well as the fastest growing company in the Mexican food category in the United States.

Before, on November 13, 2020, the company entered into a joint venture agreement with Google LLC, to invest in the digital transformation of Grupo Herdez in terms of digital culture, orientation to data-based decision-making, modernization of technological infrastructure, improvement the experience of our consumers and operational improvement.

Grupo Herdez

The company’s permanent investments at the end of 2020 totaled 13,009 million pesos, 5.3% lower than the end of the previous year.

More than anything, this decrease is due to the results reported by Megamex’s consolidated business, which is recognized by the equity method and the divestment of the tuna business.

Permanent investments correspond to real estate, machinery and equipment, rights of use and investment in shares of associates.

In general, the company participates in a wide range of categories that includes homemade sauces, organic products, honey, ice cream, jams, mayonnaise, mole, mustard, pasta, spices, tea, tomato puree, tuna, vegetables, guacamole among others.

Likewise, the products are marketed through an exceptional portfolio of brands, including Aires de Campo, Barilla, Blasón, Búfalo, Chi-Chi’s, Cielito Querido Café, Del Fuerte, Don Miguel, Doña María, Embasa, Helados Nestlé. , Herdez, La Victoria, McCormick, Moyo, Nutrisa, Wholly and Yemina.

Additionally, it has distribution agreements in Mexico for the Frank’s, French’s, Kikkoman, Lavazza, and Reynolds products. This portfolio is the result of strategic alliances with Barilla, Grupo Kuo and McCormick, as well as the incorporation of 100% of Nutrisa, Cielito Querido Café, Helados Moyo and the assets of Helados Nestlé in Mexico.

