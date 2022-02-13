Grupo Herdez decreases its exports by 5%

The processed food company Grupo Herdez decreased its exports by 5.1% in 2021 at an annual rate, to 1,904 million pesos.

These foreign sales were impacted by the appreciation of the peso against the dollar.

Among others, the products that the company sells in this segment included canned and packaged foods such as mayonnaise, chiles, mole and homemade sauces.

Compared to the last quarter of 2021, Grupo Herdez’s exports were 525 million pesos, 8.2% higher than the same period of the previous year, as a result of a better sales mix.

Financial results of Grupo Herdez

Practically all of the companies’ exports correspond to its Preserves segment (1,903 million pesos), while the marginal rest (0.5 million) were from its Impulse segment, made up of Nutrisa, Cielito Querido, Helados Nestlé and Moyo (0.5 million ).

Grupo Herdez

The company’s net sales for the fourth quarter and at the end of the year reached record figures of 7,518 and 26,153 million pesos, 17.9% and 8.8% higher than the previous year.

Above all, this is due to the price increases made in the last 12 months.

In comparable terms -without considering fresh tuna, Nair tuna, Ocean Spray and General Mills- sales grew 15.3% in the quarter and 10.0% in the accumulated.

Net sales in the Preserves segment grew 15.2% in the quarter and 8.0% in the accumulated, driven by the price increases mentioned above.

In the year, the categories with growth above the average were mayonnaise, ketchup, teas and pasta. In comparable terms, sales grew 13.5% in the quarter and 10.7% in the year.

The Impulse segment registered net sales of 830 million pesos, 54.1% higher than those of the same quarter of 2020, while, in the accumulated, net sales were 3,273 million, 25.5% higher than the previous year and in line with 2019.

The recovery of the segment is due to the increase in the average ticket per brand.

In particular, sales of Helados Nestlé maintained a favorable performance in all sales channels in the quarter, highlighting in the second half of the year the traditional and convenience channels that had double-digit growth.,