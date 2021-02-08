Grupo Herdez announces investment of US $ 15 million

Grupo Herdez announced on Monday a technological alliance with Google that will allow it to accelerate its digital transformation process through applications in the cloud.

This initiative will represent an investment of 15 million dollars in the next five years.

Google Cloud Platform solutions such as BigQuery ML will allow the company to create and run machine learning models to obtain predictive statistics and make decisions based on the analysis of this data.

The goal of that capex is to transform Herdez’s business management through predictive and prescriptive models based on artificial intelligence.

Through this agreement, Grupo Herdez will use Google Cloud Platform tools such as BigQuery ML and Looker, among others.

These tools will allow you to modernize your infrastructure, anticipate needs in the production chain and train all staff to adopt a digital culture.

“Digital transformation does not consist in adopting technology, but in understanding those business processes that can be enhanced with technology and Google is a great partner for this,” said Miguel Ángel López, leader of Digital Transformation at Grupo Herdez.

For his part, Héctor Hernández-Pons Torres, CEO of Grupo Herdez, commented: “The most important thing is to detonate the talent of the team, orienting itself towards current and future changes.”

Profile

Currently, the company has a presence in 99% of Mexican homes through a broad portfolio of more than 1,500 products.

Its categories include tuna, spices, guacamole, ice cream, mayonnaise, jams, honey, mole, mustard, pasta, organic products, tomato puree, homemade sauces, ketchup, tea and canned vegetables, among others.

These products are marketed through a portfolio of brands, such as Aires de Campo, Barilla, Blasón, Búfalo, Cielito Querido Café, Del Fuerte, Doña María, Embasa, Frank’s, French’s Helados Nestlé, Herdez, McCormick, Moyo, Nutrisa and Yemina.

