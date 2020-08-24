Grupo Bimbo reaches 43% of renewable electricity

Grupo Bimbo reached 43% of Renewable Electric Energy in 2019 with an installed capacity to generate 80% of Renewable Electric Energy as of 2020.

Some of the advances that the company had in 2019 are the following:

In Mexico, it reestablished the operation of the Piedra Larga Wind Farm which, in normal operation, supplies 70% of the electrical energy consumed in this country, thereby avoiding the emission of 180,000 tons of CO2 per year.

Meanwhile, in Chile, Grupo Bimbo inaugurated the largest solar roof in South America in March at its Bimbo Ideal plant. The 2.3 MW system allowed it to supply 30% of the energy consumed at the site, equivalent to ceasing to emit 1,217 tons of CO2 per year.

Peru was the first country in Latin America to be 100% renewable for the company’s operations, through the combination of solar panels on the roof of the Callao plant. 20% of the site’s consumption is generated, and the entry into operation of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) of a hydroelectric plant, which will supply the remaining 80%, which will allow to stop emitting 4,437 tons of CO2 per year.

In turn, in the United States, the Santa Rita East wind farm came into operation in July, whose generation will allow it to cover 100% of the energy consumed, equivalent to stopping the emission of 260,000 tons of CO2 per year.

Finally, Grupo Bimbo achieved 72 sites with solar roofs in its operation in Mexico, the generation of which will allow it to stop emitting 12,800 tons of CO2 per year.

