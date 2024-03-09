Grupo Bimbo: Antitrust in Brazil and Canada

The Canadian antitrust authorities initiated in 2017 an investigation against Grupo Bimbo regarding alleged collusion among various participants in the bakery industry.

This investigation includes Canada Bread, which to date has not been charged for such conduct.

Grupo Bimbo is cooperating with the Canadian authorities in this process.

On July 20, 2023, Canada Bread made a payment of 50 million Canadian dollars, which was fully provided for, corresponding to the fine imposed by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice related to the investigation opened by the competition authority in 2017.

In addition, Grupo Bimbo and Canada Bread were named in two class actions related to that investigation.

Considering the current status of these class actions, as of December 31, 2023, no provision had been registered.

In Canada, the Competition Bureau of Canada operates as an independent agency of the government and is responsible for promoting and maintaining competition in Canadian markets for the benefit of consumers.

Grupo Bimbo

On the other hand, derived from the purchase in Brazil in 2008 of assets related to the Firenze brand, Grupo Bimbo was subject to tax foreclosure proceedings as alleged successor of the companies that participated in the claimed actions.

However, on January 7, 2021, the company signed with the corresponding authorities an agreement related to the above proceedings which involves making payments during the seven years following the signing of such agreement with the option to settle in advance at any time.

On April 29, 2022, the company settled in advance the entire debt for US$309,838.

Baking

Additionally, Grupo Bimbo has guaranteed labor and civil lawsuits through guarantee deposits for US$170,054, presented within other long-term assets.

In Brazil, the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) is an independent entity that operates as part of the Brazilian System for the Defense of Competition (SBDC), which is responsible for promoting and guaranteeing competition in Brazilian markets.

Grupo Bimbo is the largest bakery company in the world, was founded in 1945 in Mexico City and has maintained a growing internationalization.