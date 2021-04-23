Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico increases its participation in Mexico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP) registered 25 million 146,000 passengers in its network of airports that operates in Mexico in 2020.

This indicator includes arriving and departing passengers, as well as transfer passengers (passengers arriving on one plane and departing on a different plane).

This data also implies a year-on-year drop of 42.5 percent.

But even so, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico managed to increase its participation in the Mexican market.

According to figures from the Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT), GAP’s commercial aviation passenger traffic represented 26.9, 27.2 and 31.9% of all commercial aviation passengers arriving and departing from Mexico in 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively.

In 2020, the Mexican airports of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico registered total revenues of 7,226 million pesos, a decrease of 31.5% compared to 2019.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

The company ranked among the largest private airport operators in America last year.

As of December 31, 2020, five of its airports were among the 10 busiest airports in Mexico, according to the SCT.

Headquartered in Guadalajara, GAP was established in 1998 as part of the process to open up private investment in the Mexican airport system.

Since then, it has managed, operated, maintained and developed twelve airports in the Pacific and Central regions of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Mexicali, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, León, among others.

The company’s Mexican airports serve several important international routes, including Guadalajara-Los Angeles, which in 2020 was ranked as the busiest international route in Mexico by total number of passengers, according to the Federal Civil Aviation Agency.

In addition, its airports serve major tourist destinations such as Puerto Vallarta and Los Cabos, which are among the most popular destinations in Mexico visited by tourists from the United States.

The airports of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico also provide services to the main national routes, including Guadalajara-Mexico City, which was the third busiest route in the country in 2020, according to the Federal Civil Aviation Agency.

Other top domestic routes in terms of total passenger traffic include Mexico City-Tijuana and Guadalajara-Tijuana, which ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, among Mexico’s busiest domestic routes in 2020.

