Gruma plans to invest US$ 196 M in the US

Gruma estimates to invest 196 million dollars in the United States in 2022, mainly to continue with the construction of the new tortilla plant in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Investments will also be directed to increasing production capacity; continue to increase the capacity of the tortilla plants in Dallas, Lakeland and Panorama; purchase land for the corn flour plant in Madera, California; and for capacity increases at the Edinburg and Plainview corn flour plants, as well as various manufacturing and technology improvements.

The annual production capacity of Gruma USA is estimated at 1.9 million tons as of December 31, 2021, with an average utilization of 84% in 2021.

Ventas de Gruma

Also, the average size of its plants was approximately 12,996 square meters (about 139,887 square feet) as of December 31, 2021.

Mission Foods, a division of Gruma USA, distributes its products primarily through independent distributors, who supply tortillas and other related products directly to retail chains.

Gruma believes that Mission Foods is one of the leading producers of tortillas and related products in the United States of America.

There, the tortilla market is highly fragmented and essentially regional in nature and extremely competitive.

Gruma

Mission Foods’ main competitors in the United States of America are hundreds of small tortilla producers, who manufacture the product locally or regionally and who tend to be owned by an individual or a family.

However, there are some competitors that have a presence in various regions of the United States of America, such as: Olé Mexican Foods, La Tortilla Factory, El Milagro and Reser’s Fine Foods, among others. Also, some large companies compete with Mission Foods, for example: Tyson Foods, General Mills, Hormel Foods, Flowers Foods and Bimbo.

Its competitors in the corn flour market in the United States of America include Bunge, Cargill, LifeLine Foods and Hari Masa.

The company’s investments for the last three years were 281 million dollars, mainly for the purchase of buildings, construction of a new plant, capacity expansions and general production and technology improvements.

Mission Foods has 20 tortilla and related products plants in various parts of the United States of America.

