Gruma invested US $ 63 million in the second quarter of 2021

The Mexican company Gruma invested 63 million dollars in the second quarter of 2021, mainly in Spain and the United States.

During the quarter, the main projects were:

Construction and increase of production capacity in the new tortilla plants in Indiana and Spain.

Wastewater treatment systems at the Evansville, Indiana and Edinburgh, Texas cornmeal plants.

Maintenance and technological improvements in general throughout the company.

The company is one of the main producers of nixtamalized corn flour and tortillas in the United States of America, and of nixtamalized corn flour in Mexico.

Gruma is also an important producer of nixtamalized corn flour and tortillas in Central America, of tortillas and other flat breads (including pitta, naan, chapati, pizza bases and piadina) in Europe, Asia and Oceania, and of corn grits in Europe. and the Middle East.

The company has around 22,000 employees and 73 plants.

In 2020, the company achieved net sales of approximately $ 4.6 billion, of which 76% came from operations outside of Mexico.

For the last three years, from 2018 to 2020, the company’s investments in the United States were $ 198 million, mainly for capacity expansions and general production and technology improvements.

During this period, the expansion of the tortilla plant in Dallas Texas continued; the production capacity of the tortilla plant in Lakeland, Florida was increased; and improvements were made in the wastewater treatment of the nixtamalized corn flour plants, among other projects.

Gruma USA’s estimated investments for the year 2021 are expected to be approximately 185 million dollars, mainly in the construction of the new tortilla plant in Indianapolis, Indiana; for increases in production capacity; and continue to increase the capacity of the tortilla plant in Dallas, in addition to various improvements in manufacturing and technology.

Europe

The investments for the last three years in this continent were of 79 million dollars, mainly for the construction of a tortilla plant in Russia and automation in the packaging area in the tortilla plants in the United Kingdom and Holland, in addition of capacity expansions in Spain.

Gruma’s estimated investments in Europe for 2021 are expected to be approximately 76 million, mainly to increase production capacity at one of Spain’s tortilla plants, as well as improvements in manufacturing and technology.

Mexico

To conclude, investments for the last three years in Mexico were 75 million dollars and were mainly used for technological improvements, maintenance, expansion of storage capacity and purchase of transportation equipment.

GIMSA currently estimates that total investments in Mexico during 2021 will be approximately $ 28 million, which will be used mainly to expand the production capacity of a plant in the northeast region, as well as general production and technology improvements.

