Gruma increases its investments to US$ 286 M

Gruma, one of the largest producers of corn flour and tortillas in the world, has invested 541 million dollars in the last three years.

After investing 91 million dollars in 2019 and 164 million in 2020, the company again recorded growth in this indicator in 2021, reaching 286 million.

With leading brands in most of its markets, Gruma operates primarily in the United States, Mexico, Central America, Europe, Asia and Oceania.

The company has its corporate offices in San Pedro Garza García, Mexico, and has around 22,500 employees and 73 plants.

In 2021, Gruma achieved net sales of approximately 4.6 billion dollars, of which 74% came from operations outside of Mexico.

Gruma’s investments in the fourth quarter of 2021 were US$70 million, mainly allocated to the following projects during the quarter: construction and capacity increase at the new tortilla plants in Indiana and Spain; production lines at existing plants in the United Kingdom and the United States; a new tortilla line and transportation equipment at the tortilla plant in Monterrey, Mexico; and improvements in general and maintenance throughout the company, particularly in Gimsa.

Trending China lowers its steel production

Gruma

The company intends to focus the investment program on its core businesses in order to meet future demand, consolidate its position as an industry leader and continue to generate shareholder returns above the cost of capital.

In general, Gruma’s strategy is to focus on its core businesses: corn flour and tortillas, as well as expanding its product portfolio into the flatbread category.

To do this, the company continues to take advantage of the growing popularity of Mexican food and, more importantly, tortillas in the United States, Europe, Asia and Oceania markets.

It also continues to take advantage of the adoption of tortillas by consumers in various regions of the world for the preparation of recipes or dishes not related to Mexican food.

Gruma seeks to have a greater presence in the tortilla market in the United States: it believes that the size and growth of the tortilla market in that country still offer important growth opportunities, mainly in the retail channel, seeking to continuously innovate its products and with an emphasis on healthy alternatives based on the preferences of its consumers.

Comparte esto: Twitter

Facebook



Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...