Gruma builds tortilla plant in Indiana

Gruma reported that it invested US$95 million in the third quarter of 2022, part of which was used to build a tortilla plant in Indiana, United States.

In addition, these investments were used to acquire the land where the tortilla plant is located in Monterrey, Mexico; increase capacity at the Tijuana and Monterrey tortilla plants; upgrade equipment at the technology division’s plants; increase capacity at the Dallas tortilla plant; and general improvements and maintenance throughout the company, particularly at GIMSA.

Gruma is one of the world’s largest producers of corn flour and tortillas. With leading brands in most of its markets, the company operates primarily in the United States, Mexico, Central America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania.

In particular, Gruma USA’s annual production capacity is estimated at 1.9 million tons as of December 31, 2021, with an average utilization rate of 84% in 2021.

The average size of its plants was approximately 12,996 square meters (about 139,887 square feet) as of December 31, 2021.

In retrospect, Gruma’s capital expenditures for the last three years, from 2019 to 2021, were 281 million, mainly for building purchases, construction of a new plant, capacity expansions, and general production and technology improvements.

During this period, the Olympic plant building was acquired, construction continued on the new Indianapolis, Indiana plant and the expansion of the Dallas plant, and the start-up of the Omaha plant was achieved, as well as new production lines for the Panorama, Rancho and Lakeland plants.

Gruma also added six flour silos at the Plainview plant, expanded land for the Madera plant, and continued to improve wastewater treatment at the nixtamalized corn flour plants, among other projects.

Gruma USA’s projected investments for 2022 total US$196 million, primarily to continue construction of the new tortilla plant in Indianapolis, to increase production capacity, to continue to increase capacity at the tortilla plants in Dallas, Lakeland, and Panorama, to purchase land for the corn flour plant in Madera, California, and to increase capacity at the corn flour plants in Edinburg and Plainview.

Gruma will also invest these resources for various manufacturing and technology improvements.

Mission Foods has 20 tortilla and related products plants in various parts of the United States.