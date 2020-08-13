Greenfield and BlackRock win Mayan Train tender

The consortium headed by Greenfield, BlackRock México Infraestructura II, Promotora y Desarrolladora Mexicana, Promotora y Desarrolladora Mexicana de Infraestructura, PRODEMEX Construcciones and Constructora de Infraestructura Nacional won the tender for the construction of Section 5 of the Maya Train.

This Thursday, the National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism (Fonatur) reported that it received a single application for Section 5, which will run from Tulum to Cancun.

In general terms, the Mayan Train will reduce the times and costs of the transport of goods, passengers and tourists within the Yucatan peninsula.

Approximately 1,525 km of railways will be built that will cross the states of Tabasco, Chiapas, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Greenfield

Fonatur carried out the act of presentation of proposals and opening of technical offers corresponding to the public tender APP-021W3N003-E160-2020 “Tulum-Cancún highway project (Federal Highway MEX-307“ Agrarian Reform – Puerto Juárez ”) in its Tulum section –Playa del Carmen– Cancun Airport Junction, consisting of the modernization, rehabilitation, operation, conservation and maintenance of federal highway 307 in the sub-section of the junction from the Airport to Cancun to the access of the city of Playa del Carmen and the rehabilitation, operation , conservation and maintenance of the access of the city of Playa del Carmen to the access of the City of Tulum, in the state of Quintana Roo, for a period of 18 years ”.

As part of the bidding procedure, a proposal was received from the consortium headed by Greenfield SPV VIII S.A.P.I. de C.V. in joint participation with BlackRock México Infraestructura II S. de R.L. de C.V ; Promotora y Desarrolladora Mexicana S.A. de C.V .; Promotora y Desarrolladora Mexicana de Infraestructura S.A. de C.V .; PRODEMEX Construcciones SA de CV and Constructora de Infraestructura Nacional S.A. de C.V.

As part of this project, road adjustments and the railway platform of Section 5 of the Maya Train will be implemented, which runs approximately 121 kilometers from Cancun to Tulum, in the state of Quintana Roo.

