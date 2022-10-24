Green building products: 12 trends

Below are some statistics and forecasts in support of the development and commercialization of green building products, according to Xeriant.

Xeriant is dedicated to the acquisition, development and commercialization of transformative technologies, including green specialty materials that can be successfully deployed and integrated into multiple industry sectors, and disruptive innovations related to the emerging aviation market called Advanced Air Mobility, which includes next-generation aircraft.

Green building products

1.- Sustainable investments amount to $35.3 trillion, or 36% of all assets in five of the world’s largest markets, according to a report by the Global Sustainable Investment Alliance.

2.- According to Research and Markets, global investments in sustainable and green technologies for smart cities and megaprojects are expected to reach $6.96 trillion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.2%, which is expected to lead to increased demand for wood-plastic composites and create opportunities for interior construction manufacturers.

3.- The global green building materials market exceeded $265 billion in 2021 and is poised for a 12% CAGR from 2022 to 2028, reaching $586 billion in 2028, according to a report by Global Market Insights.

4.- The global market for green building materials for residential applications will account for $330 billion in 2028, according to projections from Global Market Insights.

5.- The global construction market size reached $12.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $22.4 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, according to a study by Emergen Research.

Global Market

6.- The U.S. Census Bureau values the U.S. construction sector at $1.626 trillion in November 2021.

7.- The global building materials market size is estimated at $1.121 trillion in 2022 and is forecast to reach $1.494 trillion in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.9% during the review period, according to Market Reports World.

8.- The global drywall and gypsum board market size is estimated to grow from $50.22 billion in 2020 to $95.15 billion in 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.24% during the forecast period (2021-2027), according to a report by Market Statsville Group.

9.- The global plywood market size is estimated at $80.5 billion in 2022, and is expected to reach a valuation of $115 billion in 2028, based on a CAGR of 6.1%, according to Future Market Insights.

10.- According to Allied Market Research, the global OSB market size was valued at $25.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $44.3 billion by 2030, growing at 5.4% between 2021 and 2030.

Wood and plastics

11.- The global medium density fiberboard (MDF) market size reached $22.4 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $33.3 billion in 2027, showing a CAGR of 6.7% during 2022-2027, according to a study by IMARC Group.

12.- The global wood-plastic composites market size was estimated at $5.76 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2030, reaching $15.34 billion in 2030, according to Grand View Research.