Google has bought more AI companies than Facebook and Microsoft combined, according to Mobivity Holdings Corp.

First and foremost, data-driven marketing will take advantage of the emerging field of “cognitive computing,” where computers are getting smart, often referred to as “artificial intelligence.”

For example, Google CEO Sundar Pichai has described how Google is moving from a mobile first world to an artificial intelligence first world; And stocks speak louder than words: Google has acquired more AI startups than Facebook and Microsoft combined.

A recent forecast from Tractica (a market intelligence firm that focuses on human interaction with technology) suggests that annual AI revenue worldwide will grow at a combined annual growth rate of more than 49%, to $ 36.8 billion by 2025.

AI

One of the key drivers of progress in this field is called “machine learning,” which aims to give computers the ability to learn without being explicitly programmed.

So this could open up entirely new possibilities where marketing becomes not only automated, but autonomous and completely free from human intervention.

Machine learning is based on collecting massive amounts of data that can “train” machines to think for themselves.

For now, a Fortune article last year called it “new oil data.”

Jim Hare, research vice president at Gartner, proclaimed: “As artificial intelligence accelerates the hype cycle, many software vendors are looking to stake their claim on the biggest gold rush in recent years.”

Mobivity Holdings Corp. is in the business of developing and operating proprietary platforms on which brands and companies can carry out national and localized data-driven marketing campaigns.

Mobivity’s Recurrency platform enables multi-unit retailers to harness the power of their own data to drive maximum spend, frequency, and customer loyalty, while achieving the highest possible return on marketing investment.

Comparte esto: Twitter

Facebook



Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...

Relacionado