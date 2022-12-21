Golden Opportunity – Win one of 61 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra on your Money Transfer to Pakistan via ACE Money Transfer to any Allied Bank Branch across Pakistan

Do you know there are chances to win one of 61 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra daily when you send money to Pakistan online using ACE Money Transfer? By participating in this exclusive offer, ACE Money Transfer and Allied Bank users can win a free Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra daily until 31st December 2022.

Make online money transfers to Pakistan through ACE’s remittance services to any branch of Allied Bank in Pakistan, regardless of whether you are an existing client or a new member of the ACE family. You may win a brand-new phone. To learn more, continue reading!

ACE Money Transfer and Allied Bank Collaborates to Give Exciting Rewards to Customers Yet Again!

ACE Money Transfer and Allied Bank of Pakistan have teamed up again to award not only one but sixty-one lucky winners with the brand new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Simply by sending money to Pakistan from abroad with ACE Money Transfer, receiving or transacting it through any ABL branch in Pakistan, all overseas Pakistanis will get a chance to enter into the most fantastic lucky draw of all time.

Offer Validity

This time, both sides have decided to provide the Pakistani diaspora with a more extended timeframe to participate in the campaign. The promotion is available from November 1 through December 31, 2022, by transferring money to Pakistan from across the UK, Europe, Canada, Australia, and Switzerland.

What Schedule Would Be Followed?

1. First Lucky Draw will be held on 7th November 2022. 6 winners will be selected.

2. The second Lucky Draw will be held on 14th November 2022. 6 more winners will be selected.

3. The third Lucky Draw will be held on 21st November 2022 to select 6 more winners.

4. The fourth Lucky Draw will be held on 28th November 2022. Yet 6 more winners will be selected in the draw.

5. The fifth Lucky Draw will be held on 5th December 2022, selecting 9 winners this time.

6. The sixth Lucky Draw will be held on 12th December 2022. Again, 6 winners will be selected.

7. The seventh Lucky Draw will be held on 19th December 2022, choosing 6 winners.

8. The eighth Lucky Draw will be held on 26th December 2022. 6 Winners will be selected.

9. The final Lucky Draw will be held on 1st January 2023. The last 10 winners will be selected.

Rules And Regulations for the Contest

These lucky draws are only valid for paid and completed transfers. As a result, all Cash Pickup, Bank Deposit, and Mobile Wallet transactions completed during the stated days are eligible for the lucky draw. The promotion is only valid for transfers to Pakistan from the UK, Europe, Canada, Australia, and Switzerland via ACE Money Transfer to any Allied Bank branch in Pakistan.

Multiple transactions from the same sender to the same receiver will be counted as one entry for the day. Making more transactions on different days can increase your chances of winning prizes in the campaign as the partners ensure transparent competition with fair and equal chances of winning for all. The winner(s) will be contacted by phone, email, or both to discuss their award. A redraw will occur, and a new winner will be selected if the winner doesn’t respond to the company within seven (07) days of the draw.

Why ACE Money Transfer and Allied Bank Collaborated Again?

In line with the vision of the Pakistan Remittance Initiative (PRI) to promote the use of regulated remittance channels, ACE Money Transfer has partnered with Allied Bank yet again to provide rapid and easy online money transfers from overseas to Pakistan. The combined venture between the two partners has greatly expanded Pakistan’s remittance inflows while also giving customers fantastic prizes.

These two have made sure that the services delivered within their respective industries are maximised both throughout and after the periods of their relationship. They have, however, given the current year’s campaign new life by providing big prizes! You can now enter the lucky draws to win fantastic prizes by using ACE Money Transfer to send money to Pakistan.

Why Choose ACE Money Transfer?

Since 2002, ACE Money Transfer, one of the top remittance service providers, has offered its clients the best transfer options. With over 1.3 million consumers and more than 100 receiving countries on its list, ACE has flourished in the remittance sector. It has a larger network of more than 375,000 payout partner locations worldwide, ensuring 24×7 secure remittance services.

ACE Money Transfer is one of the most trusted names in the market, given its phenomenal customer base, as it offers active services even on holidays. ACE’s customers benefit from the fastest, most secure, and most convenient money transfers yet with the best exchange rates and the lowest transfer fees. If you aren’t an existing customer of ACE Money Transfer, join the firm now and take advantage of the most outstanding remittance services alongside winning exceptional prizes without putting in any extra effort.

Ending Note!

ACE Money Transfer never passes up the chance to boost its customers both morally and financially, and that too with just online money transfers. What are you waiting for? The campaign for giving away 61 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is open until 31st December. So, don’t waste time and be a part of the most exhilarating promotion of the year.