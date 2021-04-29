GM will produce electric vehicles in Mexico; will invest US $ 1,000 million

General Motors reported this Thursday that it will produce electric vehicles in Mexico for which it will have part of an investment of more than 1,000 million dollars in the country.

Also part of that investment will go to the Ramos Arizpe Manufacturing Complex, Coahuila, to inaugurate a new Painting Plant with innovative technology, which will start operations in June 2021.

Another part of the initial investment will serve to prepare the Complex for an expansion in the Assembly Plants and Global Propulsion Systems (GPS) with the objective of preparing this manufacturing site to produce electric vehicles.

Overall, the profitable production and sale of electric vehicles has become increasingly important to GM’s business in the long term as it accelerates its transition to an all-electric future.

In 2020, GM announced a commitment of $ 27 billion in investments in electric and autonomous vehicle technologies through 2025, with plans to launch 30 new models of electric vehicles globally in that time frame.

For GM, this strategy depends on its ability to offer a broad portfolio of these types of vehicles; reduce costs associated with manufacturing electric vehicles; increase the autonomy of the vehicle and the energy density of its batteries; license and monetize their proprietary platforms; develop new software and services; and leverage its scale, manufacturing capabilities and synergies with existing internal combustion engine vehicles.

Electric vehicles

In addition, consumer adoption of these types of vehicles will be critical to the success of your strategy.

As of December 31, 2020, GM had more than 100 locations in the United States (excluding its auto financing and dealer operations), which are primarily for manufacturing, assembly, distribution, warehousing, engineering and testing.

The company has manufacturing, assembly, distribution, office or warehousing operations in 29 countries, including interests in associated companies that carry out manufacturing, assembly or distribution operations.

The main facilities outside the United States, primarily vehicle manufacturing and assembly operations, are located in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Mexico and South Korea.

