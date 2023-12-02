Global semiconductor revenue: 26% from Taiwan

Chinese Taipei’s semiconductor industry contributed 26 percent of global semiconductor revenue in 2021, according to a report by the World Trade Organization (WTO).

In terms of sub-16nm advanced semiconductor chip production, Taiwan’s share of the global market was 61 percent.

Through its Semiconductor Industry Association, Taiwan is a member of the World Semiconductor Council (WSC), a forum established in 1999 to foster cooperation in this field.

The WSC also supports the expansion of the global market for IT products and services.

The semiconductor market amounted to $574.1 billion in 2022.

In Taiwan, manufacturing remains a pillar of the economy, underpinned by a vigorous electronic parts and components subsector, including a world-leading semiconductor industry and a strong chemicals subsector.

Although foreign investment in certain manufacturing activities remains prohibited or restricted, the WTO reports that Taiwan maintains a number of incentives aimed at encouraging technological upgrading and the creation of industrial clusters.

Semiconductors

To take as explanatory: semiconductors perform a wide variety of functions within electronic products and systems, including data processing, sensing, information storage, and conversion or control of electronic signals.

Semiconductors vary significantly depending on the specific function or application of the end product in which the semiconductor is used and the customer implementing it.

Semiconductors also vary according to a number of technical characteristics, including the degree of integration, level of customization, programmability and the process technology used to manufacture the semiconductor.

Maintaining a position at the forefront of the semiconductor industry requires continued investment in research and development and in attracting skilled personnel.

Advances in semiconductor technology have increased the functionality and performance of semiconductors, improving their characteristics and power consumption characteristics while reducing their size and cost.

These advances have resulted in the growth of semiconductors and electronic content in a wide range of products.