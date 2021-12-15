Ghost kitchens offer business opportunities

The Shiftpixy company highlighted the investments that have been made in ghost kitchens, which is causing major changes in the catering industry.

Going forward, ghost kitchens, or delivery-only food-producing kitchen facilities with no dining or customer areas, could create a $ 1 trillion global opportunity by 2030, according to a Euromonitor virtual webinar presented by Michael Schaefer, Euromonitor’s Global Food and Beverage Leader.

Ghost kitchens

The firm predicts that cheaper, faster and more reliable delivery could help this segment capture 50% of self-service ($ 75 billion), 50% of take-out service ($ 250 billion), 35% of ready meals ($ 40 billion), 30% packaged kitchen ingredients ($ 100 billion), 25% dinner service ($ 450 billion), and 15% packaged snacks ($ 125 billion).

In other words, ghost kitchens are food preparation operations with no waiters, no dining room, and no parking; in fact, without any public presence.

Shiftpixy is a human capital management platform that provides real-time business intelligence along with human resource services in a fee-based “software as a service” business model.

In more detail, the company provides services related to human resources, labor compliance, insurance, payroll and operational employment services solutions for its business clients and shift or “gig” opportunities for workplace employees.

Shiftpixy’s products and services are primarily designed to help small and medium-sized businesses thrive in the gig economy by providing a cost-effective and legal means of meeting their staffing needs.

Employers and employees

Overall, the global trend toward a gig economy has been largely driven by the widespread adoption of smartphones, which provide the technological means for remote office workers to move away from the traditional centralized workplace.

In fact, according to a Statista article from March 2021, more than 95% of workers aged 18-30 use a smartphone.

This, in turn, has led to a significant disruption of the traditional employer-employee relationship, and supply management company Ardent Partners reported as early as 2016 that nearly 42% of the world’s total workforce was considered “unemployed” , which includes temporary staff, freelancers, freelancers, and independent contractors.