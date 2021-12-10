Gerdau completes restructuring in Mexico

Gerdau reported that he completed a restructuring in Mexico that was approved by the Federal Economic Competition Commission (Cofece).

Gerdau S.A. and Metalúrgica Gerdau S.A. (collectively, “the Companies”) reported that they completed the corporate restructuring of their Mexican subsidiary Sidertúl, Aceros Corsa and Gerdau Corsa, both located in Mexico and subsidiaries of the Companies together with the group formed by Corcre and Juan Angel Cordova Creel (in set, “Grupo Córdova”).

Thus they informed their shareholders and the market in relation to the Notice to the Market disclosed on August 19, 2021.

Net sales

The corporate restructuring was approved by the shareholders of the companies involved and by Cofece (the Mexican antitrust agency), and took effect as of December 1, 2021.

In particular, the merger of Sidertúl y Aceros Corsa with Gerdau Corsa (“Merger”) is part of the process of reorganization and simplification of the ownership structure in Mexico in order to:

Trending Job challenges and online learning

Strengthen the financial structure of Gerdau Corsa by reducing leverage and financial expenses.

Centralize the fundamental activities of the business, which will result in greater operational efficiency of the companies involved.

Optimize internal processes to generate synergies and economies of scale by reducing administrative, operating and tax expenses.

Gerdau

As a result of the merger, Gerdau S.A. It will indirectly hold a 75% stake in Gerdau Corsa, maintaining its shared control of the latter with Grupo Córdova.

The corporate restructuring will also underline the companies’ commitment to their operations in Mexico, an important and strategic region for their long-term vision.

The world steel industry is highly competitive in terms of price, product quality and customer service, as well as in relation to technological advances that allow the reduction of production costs.

Brazilian exports of steel products are influenced by several factors, including the protectionist policies of other countries, the exchange rate policy of the Brazilian government, and the growth rate of the world economy.

In addition, continuous advances in materials science and the resulting technologies facilitate the improvement of products such as plastic, aluminum, ceramics and glass, allowing them to replace steel.

Historically, the steel industry has suffered from excess production capacity, which has recently worsened due to a substantial increase in production capacity in emerging countries, particularly China and India.