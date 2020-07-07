General Motors leads automotive recovery in Mexico

General Motors spearheaded the recovery of the auto industry in Mexico in June, according to Inegi data released Tuesday.

This company exported 67,486 units in the sixth month of the year, a 12% year-on-year drop, the smallest drop among the large light vehicle exporting companies installed in Mexico.

Throughout the first quarter of 2020, General Motors’ exports totaled 267,590 units, a decrease of 36.1%, which shows the collapse of previous months.

General Motors

Industry sales in North America were 4.3 million units in the first quarter of the current year, representing a decrease of 13.4% compared to the corresponding period in 2019.

In particular, US industry sales were 3.6 million units in those three months, this is a decrease of 13.0% compared to the corresponding period of 2019.

General Motors expects Covid-19 to result in a significant contraction in total North American industry volumes in 2020.

However, industry volumes will ultimately depend, among other things, on the duration, extent and intensity of the pandemic and related government responses, all of which are uncertain and difficult to predict.

Total sales of General Motors vehicles in the United States, its largest market in North America, totaled 0.6 million units for a market share of 17.3% in the three months ended March 31, 2020, representing a 1.1 percentage point increase compared to the corresponding period in 2019.

Covid-19

In response to Covid-19, General Motors discontinued production at its manufacturing facilities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico in March 2020.

Since then, he has worked with a variety of stakeholders, including health, safety and medical experts, governments, employee representatives and their suppliers, to determine when it would be appropriate to restart production.

Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...

Relacionado