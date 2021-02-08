General Administration of Customs of Mexico streamlines clearance

The General Administration of Customs (AGA) of Mexico reported that it streamlines customs clearance for the release of retained merchandise.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), the streamlining is carried out to promote foreign trade operations for the benefit of customs agents, taxpayers, users, importers and exporters.

In particular, the General Administration of Customs streamlines the recognition of merchandise subject to the Official Mexican Standards (NOM) of commercial information and the release of retained merchandise due to omitted or inaccurate data on the labeling.

The General Administration of Customs is an entity of the Federal Government dependent on the Tax Administration Service (SAT, a decentralized body of the SHCP), whose main function is to facilitate, monitor and control the entry and exit of goods and passengers from the national territory.

In addition, the AGA must ensure compliance with the provisions on foreign trade.

Previously, the customs authorities held the merchandise in fiscal and supervised enclosures under the terms of article 158 of the Customs Law, for non-compliance with the labeling established by the Ministry of Economy.

General Administration of Customs

Currently, at the entry and exit points to the country during customs recognition, users may adhere to the benefit of the second paragraph of rule 3.7.20 on Foreign Trade.

This is in order to prevent your merchandise from being held for labeling failure or non-compliance.

Likewise, according to the AGA, the benefit of 30 days will be extended for the interested party to prove compliance with the corresponding commercial information NOM, provided that they comply with the provisions of the procedure file 148 / LA of Annex 1-A.

Lastly, the General Administration of Customs must support the functions of guaranteeing national security; protect the country’s economy, public health and the environment, preventing the flow of dangerous or illegal goods into our territory.

In addition, the AGA should encourage voluntary compliance with these provisions by users.

