Geely increased its car exports by 38%

China‘s Geely Automobile achieved a 38% year-on-year increase in car sales in 2023, to 274,101 units.

In addition to its Geely brand, these sales include the total sales volume of Lynk&Co and Livan vehicles.

In 2023, the Geely brand reached a significant milestone in its international expansion.

Geely

First, the overseas product portfolio continued to grow, and, as a result, 10 high-value products were launched in various countries around the world.

In addition, the company established a subsidiary in Mexico with the aim of developing the Latin American market.

Here are Geely Automobile’s external car sales, in units:

2019: 57,991.

2020: 72,691.

2021: 115,008.

2022: 198,242.

2023: 274,101.

Strategy

By the end of 2023, the Geely brand already had 533 sales and service outlets in 70 countries, which strengthened its presence in the global market.

In parallel, Geely Automobile actively explored its cooperation with local partners.

For example, Lynk&Co, as an international brand, remains faithful to its development strategy in Europe and other global markets.

In fact, by the close of 2023, Lynk&Co had opened 11 offline experience stores in six European countries.

The Lynk&Co 01, Lynk&Co 03, Lynk&Co 05 range of high-performance cars, as well as the flagship Lynk&Co 09 model, were launched in the Asia-Pacific market, contributing to further enriching the international product portfolio.

Simultaneously, ZEEKR started its globalization in 2023, accessing 12 key international markets.

Among these markets, ZEEKR X and ZEEKR 001 were delivered overseas, and two ZEEKR centers were completed in Europe.

Alliances

Moreover, the company expanded its global presence in the export market through brand cooperation with its partners.

Specifically, it maintains a strong strategic cooperation with PROTON.

Finally, the company also deepened its cooperation with Renault Korea in order to generate synergies in research, technology development and supply chain, which enabled it to increase export sales volume both locally and in developed markets.

Founded in 1997, Geely Automobile is one of China‘s leading automakers, headquartered in Hangzhou, Zhejiang.