Gasoline imports in Mexico fall 40% in 2020

Gasoline imports in Mexico plummeted 40% in value terms, to $ 10.263 billion.

With this, Mexico registered its second consecutive fall, since in 2019 they contracted 9.9%, at the interannual rate.

One of the priorities of the current administration of the Mexican government is to reduce dependence on gasoline imports.

In this sense, the Board of Directors of Petróleos Mexicanos (Capemex), in its extraordinary session of December 7, 2018, authorized the development of the refinery in Dos Bocas, in the municipality of Paraíso, Tabasco, as part of the Institutional Strategic Approach .

The project of this New Refinery will add a process volume of 340 thousand barrels per day (Mbd), 100% Maya crude, in a coking configuration that will allow increasing the supply of national gasoline and diesel production by at least 290 Mbd.

Regarding the volumes of gasoline imports in Mexico, they had a decrease of 26.5% year-on-year in 2020, to 388 Mbd.

Before, gasoline imports had registered an increase of 4.7% in 2018 and a contraction of 11.8% in 2019.

Gasoline is essential to power most internal combustion engine cars. It is also a petroleum derivative that is used primarily as a fuel in most positive-ignition internal combustion engines.

Because of this, gasoline is one of the most widely used petroleum products.

Gasoline makes up about half of all petroleum products used.

Lastly, the price of gasoline varies dramatically around the world and this affects the cost of running a vehicle.

Furthermore, the global economy has become increasingly intertwined with oil production and prices, affecting lives far beyond what it costs to fill a gas tank.

Among the main gasoline suppliers in Mexico are: the United States, China, the Netherlands, South Korea, Japan and Belgium.

