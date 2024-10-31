Gasoline home delivery: EzFill’s service

EzFill is an on-demand gasoline home delivery company in South Florida, USA.

Gasoline is the largest volume refined product sold in the United States and accounts for nearly half of the nation’s petroleum consumption.

Historically, the price of gasoline has been volatile.

EzFill is the only mobile fueling company that combines on-demand refills and subscription services. In addition, it offers routine vehicle fill-ups. Its services span consumer, fleet, marine and other niche markets.

Digital technology has driven new trends. GPS-based and on-demand deliveries, as well as the rise of home deliveries, grew significantly during the Covid-19 era. These trends are expected to continue in the post-pandemic economy.

Today, “at-home” or “at-work” delivery has a high adoption rate.

Gasoline home delivery

According to a Kimberly Clark Group study, the pump handle at gas stations is the dirtiest surface Americans touch on their commute to work.

In addition, a recent analysis by Busbudy.com reveals that gas pumps contain 11,000 times more bacteria than a regular household toilet seat. In fact, gas station buttons have 15,000 times more bacteria.

Robberies and assaults

Gas stations have a reputation for being unsafe places. Robberies and assaults are frequent. According to FBI data, 1.3% of all violent crimes in the last five years occurred at gas stations.

In addition, violent crimes, such as robberies and assaults, are common at these locations. Customers often exit their vehicles in remote and poorly lit areas, especially late at night, which increases the risk.

Gas stations are also targets for fraud. This is because they still use credit card readers with magnetic stripes, which are more vulnerable. In fact, credit card fraud at gas stations generates losses of hundreds of millions of dollars a year.

According to the Florida Department of Agriculture, more than 1,500 card scanners were detected at gas stations in that state in 2019. At the same time, a FICO study revealed that credit card scanner fraud is growing at a rate of 10% each year. The U.S. Secret Service reports that it finds between 20 and 30 card scanners at gas pumps every week.