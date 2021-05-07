G500 presents the Cofece with the ninth notice of incorporation of partners

G500 presented the ninth notice of incorporation of new partners to the Federal Economic Competition Commission (Cofece) of Mexico.

At the beginning, on March 9, 2017, the Plenary of the Cofece decided to subject the concentration notified by G500 for the integration of a consortium for the purchase of fuels and other products to the fulfillment of the following conditions:

Give written notice to the Commission before incorporating one or more new partners to G500 and submit various information about them.

Each member must present, during the first month of each year:

Information from the previous year related to the annual value and volume of sales, according to the types of gasoline and diesel sold. Annual sales value of automotive products (oils, additives, among others). Annual value of sales of other types of products. Information related to your suppliers of both fuel and logistics services.



G500

During the first quarter of 2021, the following actions were carried out in relation to G500: On January 29 and February 19, G500 presented information related to the annual volume and value of fuel sales, the annual value of sales of automotive products and other nature, and of the fuel suppliers of its partners in 2020.

Then on March 8, G5OO was asked to clarify and provide information related to annual compliance.

On March 24, G500 presented information to respond to the request.

By agreement of February 22, the Ninth Notice of Incorporation of Partners was deemed presented.

On March 16, the deadline for this Cofece to issue the order for G500 to notify the incorporation of potential partners of the Ninth Notice of Incorporation of Partners in terms of article 90 of the Federal Economic Competition Law (LFCE) expired.

