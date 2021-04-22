G20 governments facilitate telecommunications services

G20 governments have adopted various measures in relation to telecommunications services, generally with the aim of facilitating the operations of telecommunications service providers and improving access to such services, according to a WTO report, UNCTAD and the OECD.

For example, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Information and Communications Technology Commission expanded the provision of additional spectrum in the 700 and 800 MHz bands to mobile service providers to improve network performance.

The G20 is a leading forum of the world’s major economies seeking to develop global policies to address today’s most pressing challenges.

In the United States, the Federal Communications Commission launched the Keep Americans Connected Initiative to ensure that Americans did not lose their telephone or broadband connectivity in the context of Covid-19.

At the same time, in reaction to the crisis, Indonesia adopted, in March 2020, a law specifying that foreign suppliers providing e-commerce services in Indonesia would be considered to have a permanent establishment in Indonesia and would be subject to the tax on the income and a tax on electronic transactions if certain criteria of “significant economic presence” are met.

Additionally, as part of the Covid-19 emergency bill signed by the President on March 31, 2020, a new regulation requires foreign digital service providers to register and collect VAT, effective July 1, 2020 .

The G20 is made up of 19 countries and the European Union. The 19 countries are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Telecommunications

For its part, Canada postponed a sale of 5G spectrum in an effort to help operators prioritize the delivery of connectivity during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 3500 MHz spectrum auction process is scheduled to begin on June 15, 2021.

