Front labeling in Mexico: imitation products

Additional stipulations in regulation NOM-051 on Front Labeling, which will take effect on April 1, 2021, include changes regarding the name of the product and imitation products.

National and imported processed and prepackaged retail foods and non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico are subject to labeling regulations, including the requirement for front labeling.

As of April 1, the Mexican authorities will verify that these products definitely comply with the commercial and health information on their labels.

In addition to warning signs and warning legends, domestic and imported products must comply with the following modifications related to front labeling, according to prominent information on the matter issued by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA):

Product name

The name of the product must appear in bold within the main display area of ​​the label, parallel to the base of the product according to the design of its packaging and in accordance with the nomenclature provisions of the NOM-051 standard.

In addition, words or phrases may be added to the name as necessary to avoid misleading or confusing the consumer regarding the nature of the product, including, but not limited to:

Coverage.

The form of presentation or its condition.

When the product has undergone some type of treatment, the name of said treatment may be indicated, except those that, in accordance with the corresponding regulations, are mandatory.

Front labeling and knockoff products

In the case of imitation products, the name of the product will appear in the upper left part of the main display area with the word IMITATION at the beginning in bold and capital letters, on a light background, in a size twice the size of the rest of the denomination.

At the same time, the use of the word imitation is not allowed in prepackaged products that have a designation of origin or geographical indication protected or recognized by the Mexican State.

Imitation products must not use words such as “type”, “style” or any other similar term in the product name or on the label.

