Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. reported that it decreased its avocado sales by 12.8% in 2020, to $ 332 million.

Avocados are one of the fastest growing agricultural products in the United States.

Fresh Del Monte’s avocados are sourced primarily from Mexico, where the company has its own sourcing operations and sorting and packing facilities.

This ensures a consistent supply of high quality throughout the year.

Fresh Del Monte also obtains the supply of avocados from independent producers in the United States, Chile and Peru.

According to a 2020 post by The Packer, 31% of consumers bought avocados in the last twelve months.

Additionally, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) reports that US demand for this fruit has increased steadily over the past two decades, and per capita consumption tripled between 2001 and 2018.

Avocado

The company’s avocado net sales decreased primarily in North America due to the combined impact of lower unit sales prices, as a result of normalization of industry supplies in the current year, and lower sales volumes due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This decline partially offset higher sales in all other regions, primarily Asia and Europe.

According to an industry group, the Hass Avocado Board, for the 10-year period from 2008 to 2018, the volume of this fruit in the United States increased by 168 percent.

Fresh Del Monte is one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers and distributors of high quality fresh and freshly cut fruits and vegetables, as well as a leader in the production and distribution of prepared fruits and vegetables, juices, beverages and snacks in Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

The company markets its products worldwide primarily under the Del Monte brand.

Fresh Del Monte has market leading positions in the following product categories, where it believes it is:

The largest marketer of fresh pineapples in the United States and a leading marketer in other markets around the world.

The third largest marketer of bananas in the United States and a leading marketer in other markets around the world.

It is also a leading marketer of:

Fresh cut fruit in the United States, Canada , Japan , South Korea , the United Kingdom , t he United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia .

, , , the , t and . Fresh and freshly cut vegetable products in North America .

. Grapes and avocados in the United States.

Non-tropical fruits in select markets.

Canned fruit in the European Union and other markets in Europe and the Middle East.

