Freightliner led heavy vehicle sales in March in Mexico

Freightliner led heavy vehicle sales in March 2021 in Mexico, according to the National Association of Bus, Truck and Tractor Producers (ANPACT).

Together, these sales include tractors, trucks and buses.

With a 4.4% share, Freightliner posted wholesale sales of 764 units in this indicator.

Behind, Freightline left Kenworth (665), Isuzu (318), International (218) and Hino (162).

Overall, ANPACT represents the leading producers of commercial vehicles and diesel engines since 1992.

With 14 associates (Dina, Freightliner, Hino, International, Isuzu, Kenworth, Mack, MAN, Mercedes-Benz, Scania, Volkswagen, Volvo, Cummins and Detroit Diesel), 11 vehicle manufacturing plants and two engine remanufacturing plants in eight entities of Mexico, the Mexican heavy duty automotive industry is positioned as the number one exporter of tractors worldwide, fourth exporter of heavy vehicles and sixth producer of heavy cargo vehicles.

In addition, ANPACT directly generates 18,500 jobs, impacts more than 84,000 jobs and represents 1.3% of Mexico’s Manufacturing GDP.

Freightliner

Daimler Trucks & Buses is one of the largest truck manufacturers in the world with a gross vehicle weight of more than 6 metric tons.

Additionally, Daimler Trucks & Buses operates a global network in which it produces trucks under the brands Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner, Western Star, FUSO and BharatBenz and buses under the brands Mercedes-Benz, Setra, Thomas Built Buses and FUSO.

Daimler Trucks & Buses has more than 40 production plants located in North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America.

In China, Beijing Foton Daimler Automotive Co., Ltd. (BFDA), a joint venture with our Chinese partner Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd., has been producing Auman-branded trucks since 2012.

The Daimler Trucks product range includes light, medium and heavy trucks for long-distance transport, distribution and construction sites, as well as special vehicles that are mainly used in municipal applications.

Due to close links in terms of production technology, the Daimler Trucks product range also includes buses from the Thomas Built Buses and FUSO brands.

