Fortuna Silver will invest US $ 10.9 million in the San José mine in Mexico

Canadian company Fortuna Sirlver reported that it will invest $ 23.4 million in its San José mine in Mexico, including $ 13.4 million for sustained capital expenditures and $ 10.0 million for Brownfields exploration programs.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with operations in Peru, Mexico and Argentina.

At the San José mine, Fortuna Silver plans to process 1.13 million tonnes in 2021 averaging 196 g/t silver and 1.26 g/t gold.

The Brownfields exploration program budget for 2021 at the San José mine is 10.9 million, which includes 33,800 meters of diamond drilling and 1,770 meters of underground development for access, platforms and drilling services.

Fortuna Silver

Underground exploration drilling will focus on the shallow and deep northern and southern extensions of the Trinidad vein system and the Victoria sub-parallel mineralized zone, while surface drilling will test two new targets to the south and north of the mine.

The San José mine, owned 100% by the subsidiary Compañía Minera Cuzcatlán de Fortuna Silver, produced 1 million 648,816 ounces of silver and 10,095 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter of 2020 with average head grades for silver and gold of 206 g/t 1.26 g/t, respectively.

Silver and gold production for the full year amounted to 6 million 165,606 ounces and 37,805 ounces, respectively. Average head grades for silver and gold for the year were 224 g / t and 1.38 g / t, respectively.

