Fortuna Silver claims to operate in Mexico

Fortuna Silver Mines claims to obtain the extension of the authorization of the Environmental Impact Statement (MIA) for a mine of its subsidiary Compañía Minera Cuzcatlán, located in Mexico.

Regarding this, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador offered to attend this case, about which he was informed by residents of San José del Progreso, Oaxaca, where the mining unit is located.

Fortuna Silver reported on November 19 that its subsidiary is working with legal advisors to file an appeal to the Denial Order.

Minera Cuzcatlan will file the appeal in Mexican courts and the basis for the appeal is that it fully complies with all material environmental laws and is therefore entitled to an extension of the MIA, under applicable law.

The timing for an Administrative Court decision is uncertain, and Fortuna Silver has been informed that such decisions can often take up to a year to deliver.

The San José mine is currently operating under the protection of the Mexican courts, allowing the continued operation of the San José mine beyond the expiration date of the MIA.

Mayor Amador Vázquez Gómez, who represents more than 8,000 inhabitants of San José del Progreso and on behalf of 1,200 miners, approached the president at a hotel in the city of Oaxaca, where he delivered a letter to ask him to intercede with the Secretariat of Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT), in charge of María Luisa Albores, with the aim of extending the validity of the environmental permit that the mine requires to continue operating.

López Obrador commented that he is aware of the issue and offered to assist him. “We are going to see how we solve the problem,” he said.

San José: Operating highlights

Fortuna Silver is a Canadian precious metal extraction company with four operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico and Peru, and an advanced development project in the Ivory Coast. The company produces gold and silver.

Vázquez Gómez recalled that in more than 10 years, the company received 12 inspections by the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa) and in no inspection and resolution minutes did it indicate acts of contamination of the mine’s operations.