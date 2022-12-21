Foodvenirs: promoting Mexico’s agricultural exports

Since 2020, Mexico has been promoting agricultural exports through virtual business meetings called Foodvenirs, in collaboration with other Mexican federal government agencies and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

These have been carried out with different regions with which Mexico has Free Trade Agreements such as the Mexico-United States and Canada Free Trade Agreement (USMCA) and the European Union-Mexico Free Trade Agreement (EU-Mexico FTA).

Foodvenirs

In 2022, its third virtual edition was held with markets of the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (TPPTA).

In addition, within the framework of the Technical Group of Promotion Agencies of the Pacific Alliance, the Macro Business Roundtable is organized annually with the participation of exporters of agricultural products from the four countries that make up the trade bloc with selected markets.

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Macro Business Roundtable has been divided into three virtual business roundtables per year, aimed at covering all the strategic markets, where agricultural exporters from Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru present their exportable food and beverage products to potential buyers.