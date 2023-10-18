Food production in Mexico in 2022 was 299.6 million tons, 13.6 million more than in 2021, reported the Ministry of Agriculture.

Thus, the average annual rate of increase was 1.2% between those years, which has contributed to the availability and access of the population to food.

In terms of foreign supply, between 2018 and 2022, Mexico has maintained a steady growth of its agricultural exports.

In 2022, these external sales, for the first time, were higher than US$21 million. The average annual growth over the last five years was 6.4 percent.

On the other hand, in four years, 10.3 million more Mexicans have food security, an increase of 13.8 percent, going from 74.9 million people in 2018 to 85.2 million people in 2022.

According to Coneval data, the proportion of people lacking access to nutritious and quality food in the total national population decreased from 27.5% in 201 to 23.4% in 2022.

Thus, in 2022, 4.1 million more people than in 2018 did not have deprivation due to access to nutritious and quality food, based on the 2022 poverty measurement.

Food production

Of the population that overcame this deficiency, 1.1 million are located in rural areas and 3 million in urban and peri-urban localities.

«The 2022 poverty measurement data conducted by Coneval reveal that the policy implemented from 2019 has positive results in reducing poverty, despite the economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 and the high food inflation of that year,» said the Ministry of Agriculture in a report.

The decrease in the population lacking access to nutritious and quality food is the result of the higher income of people and the increase in food production.

To advance in this purpose, the federal government has placed emphasis since 2019 on combating food poverty, mainly in the regions and states of the country where it is more evident and has greater concentration of the problem.